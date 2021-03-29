Apply now : Registrations for WBJEE 2021 closes tomorrow

The registrations for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) closes tomorrow, March 30 by 6 pm. The candidates can apply for the entrance exams at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in to gain admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in the participating institutions. The tentative date for the WBJEE 2021 is July 11.

The candidates must be Indian citizens and needed to pass Class 12 final examination or should be appearing in it in 2021. OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) candidates are eligible to apply for only unreserved seats in all India quota.The lower limit to apply for WBJEE is 17 years.

How to fill the application form?

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Register and generate your login credentials

Step3: After generating login credentials, login and fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form

The entrance exam will have two parts– Paper-1 will be Mathematics and paper 2 will be Physics and Chemistry. Both papers will be out of 100 marks. Each question will be scored for 01 mark while each wrong answer will cost 25 per cent marks.

WBJEEB will provide two merit lists of the entrance exam. The general merit rank (GMR) list will be prepared for both papers 1 and 2. The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list will be prepared based on paper 2.

The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes, except for Jadavpur University which will use the GMR list for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.