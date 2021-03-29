Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

Price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market. In Kerala market, the price of gold has slipped down and reached at Rs. 33,360 lower by Rs.160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4170 down by Rs.20.

But on the Multi Commodity Exchange, the gold futures rate stood at Rs. 45,720 with a Rs 10 hike. In Bengaluru, the rate of gold for the ten grams of 22-carat stood at Rs. 41,910 with Rs. 10 hike and 24-carat gold was at Rs. 45,720 with a Rs 10 hike.

In the international market the price of spot gold fell 0.3% to US dollar 1,726.35 per ounce . US gold futures slipped 0.4% to US dollar 1,724.80 per ounce.