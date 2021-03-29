Czech Billionaire Petr Kellner killed in Alaska Helicopter Crash

The Czech Republic’s richest man Petr Kellner was one among the five killed in a helicopter crash near Knik Glacier, about 60 miles northeast of Anchorage, Alaska. The 56 years old billionaire was on a heli-skiing trip. The cause of the crash was not known.

The news was announced by PPF Group spokeswoman. “With deep regret, we announce that PPF Group founder and majority shareholder Mr. Petr Kellner died tragically in a helicopter crash in the Alaska Range on Saturday,” she said.

The Forbes magazine put Kellner’s wealth in 2020 at $13.2 billion making him one of the 70 richest people in the world last year. Kellner started his business by selling copy machines. He founded the PPF Group in 1991. PPF recently bought the CME media group which runs TV companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Heli-skiing or helicopter skiing is an activity in which the skiers are flown by helicopters to untouched snow and remote mountainsides for downhill skiing or snowboarding.