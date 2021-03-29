India Meteorological Department issues orange alert from March 30-31

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorm over these northeastern states. IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for March 30-31. IMD also predicted that rain will continue till April 2.

“Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places are very likely over northeast India during March 29-April 2 with maximum activity on March 30-31”, said weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

Isolated heavy rainfall on March 29 and April 1 and isolated heavy to very heavy rains on March 30 and 31 are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. Isolated heavy rains are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 1.