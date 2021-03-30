Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar. As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices and strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 72.85 against the US dollar lower by 34 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.51 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 92.94.