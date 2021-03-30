The world’s largest painting sold out for almost $62 million (Rs 450 crore)

The world’s largest canvas painting, created with 6,300 liters of paint has marketed at a Dubai sale for approximately $62 million (Rs 450 crore), becoming one of the most prized artworks ever sold. The artwork, covering a huge 17,000 square feet, is named ‘The Journey of Humanity’.

It is equal to the extent of four NBA-regulation basketball courts. The huge artwork was produced by British artist Sacha Jafri as a method to gather money for children hit by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The artist apportioned the painting into 70 frames, having originally intended to market the panels individually to attain his purpose of 30 million dollars. But while the welfare sale in Dubai, a businessman noted Andre Abdoune contributed more than double for all the frames.

“I come from a poor family, and I knew at times how it feels to have nothing to eat, but at least I had the love of my parents, schooling, and support. The painting was very powerful when I saw it, and, for me, it would have been a mistake to separate the pieces, We have to react, so if I can bring my little piece in the puzzle, I’m happy”, Abdoune, who operates a crypto-currency exchange, told AFP. He also talked about the continuing pandemic, noting how it has hit children around the world.

The organizers of the sale said in a report that the artwork brought double the amount aimed, with the money moving to charities for children. After the record sale, Guinness World Records the artwork to be the ‘Largest Art Canvas’. Jafri’s humanity-inspired initiative has gained praise. The gains from the deal will be distributed to UNICEF, UNESCO, The Global Gift Foundation, and Dubai Cares.” At the beginning of my ‘Humanity Inspired’ initiative, I had the vision to reconnect our broken planet through the hearts, minds, and souls of the children of the world,” said Jafri.