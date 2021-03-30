‘There is a “secret understanding” between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Narendra Modi’; says Congress

On Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stated there appeared to be a “secret understanding” within Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is apparently why “no FIR has been registered” against the Kerala chief minister in the gold smuggling case, said Surjewala.

“There appears to be a mysterious understanding between Kerala CM and PM Modi. Is the determination to buy 300-megawatt wind power from the Adani group for a long period of 25 years at about 8,700 crores is to cover up the gold smuggling case? Is no FIR registered against CM and other ministers by ED, income tax is a part of this understanding?,” Surjewala spoke at a press conference at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“What is the secret understanding between CPM and BJP in Kerala. What is the contract between CM Vijayan and PM Modi? Is it not right that 300-megawatt wind power for 25 years has been bought by the Kerala government at rates of Rs 2.85 paise and Rs 2.90 paise from Adani group at a cost that will be over 8,700 crores?,” said Randeep Surjewala. The Congress spokesperson continued to say, “Is it also not accurate that solar energy is available at Rs 1.90 per unit but this power is available at Rs 2.90 paise that is almost one rupee costlier.”

“The quota of solar power in the overall basket of Kerala was lessened by PM Modi and CM Vijayan together from 2.75 percent to 0.75 percent. Why?,” Randeep Surjewala asked. He said, “Kerala would have benefited by cheaper power at Rs 1.90 per unit.”

Before, the Customs chief has declared that one of the signs cited in the Kerala gold smuggling case has created some “shocking revelations” about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, and three state ministers. In a declaration offered to Kerala High Court, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar has said that the key accused – Swapna Suresh has shown the intimate link between the chief minister and the former Consul General of UAE along with the unlawful financial deals brought out by the two.

Swapna Suresh has also exhibited her intimate relationship with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his principal secretary and a member of his staff, the statement proffered by the Customs commissioner said. But, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an exclusive interview with India Today TV, had then denied fraud charges against him and his CPM-led LDF government in the state in association with the gold smuggling case.

Replying to a question on criminal charges against him, Pinarayi Vijayan said: “There are no severe allegations against my government. It is because there is no corruption in Kerala. My government is corruption-free. During polls, there is nothing much to say. So, some things are made up during election season.”