Gulf country suspends non-emergency medical services

A gulf country has decided to suspend all non-emergency medical services. Qatar has decided this. The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has ordered suspension of all non-emergency medical services at private health facilities. The decision was taken as the Covid-19 cases surged in the country.

“The government has decided to suspend non-emergency services and allowing the private medical centres to provide some services through “modern communication methods starting from Friday”, the council of ministers said in a statement.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has said that people aged 40 years and above are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine regardless of their health conditions.