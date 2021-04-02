Joe Biden’s wife pulls April Fools day prank on staffs and press

Washington: Jill Biden, the wife of US President Joe Biden, disguised herself on a plane and gave ice cream to her staff and journalists. Jill Biden came in as a flight attendant and grabbed the staff’s attention. Biden’s wife was disguised on April Fools Day. Jill fooled airport staff on her way to Washington from California. Jill changed her name to Jasmine in the role of a flight attendant and gave everyone ice cream.

As everyone started to buy ice cream, Jill took off her wig and make-up and started shouting “April Fool”. Colleagues were amazed to see Jill Biden’s surprise. Jill’s colleagues have disguised themselves like this before. Jill Biden was previously the vice president of Joe Biden during the Obama administration. A pool report on Thursday’s incident admitted that the journalists had been “totally fooled” but took “comfort in the fact that none of FLOTUS’ staff recognized Dr. Biden in disguise either.”