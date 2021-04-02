One phone call for PIN generation; SBI launches new system

New Delhi: State Bank of India has set up a system to enable PIN generation through a phone call. SBI has made arrangements to call the toll-free number and get the debit card PIN and Green PIN number. The move is part of efforts to avoid the complications of pin generation. Debit card PIN generation can be done by calling 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800. The procedure should be completed by entering the authorized phone number.

Arrangements have also been made to talk to the customer care executive in case of difficulty in completing the procedure. The last five digits of the debit card and account number will be required during the PIN generation process. The customer will also have to pay for the year of birth. Once the PIN number is received, you can go to the nearest SBI ATM and change the PIN number within 24 hours.