“Harassed” ;Kerala’s First transgender candidate withdraws from assembly polls

The first transgender person in Kerala to contest the assembly election, Anannyah Kumari Alex is presently reversing from the polls. Anannyah Kumari Alex said she was psychologically abused and got death menaces from leads of the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) which chose her.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has passed by, 28-year-old Alex has chosen to stop her election campaign. She was chosen from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district of Kerala against superior leader PK Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League representing the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate P Jiji representing the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“The DSJP leaders forced me to speak poorly of UDF candidate PK Kunhalikutty and to criticize the LDF government, I was also forced by the party leaders to observe purdah during the election campaign. The harassment came after I said that I would not do anything which would surrender my personality. I was used by DSJP party leaders. They had some plans and reasons for putting me in the front. But I didn’t understand that earlier. I have a personality and my own opinions, and I am not ready to surrender that.”Alex said.

Anannyah Kumari Alex said DSJP leaders were scared to kill her when she confronted them. They depicted me as a prostitute and abused me, she alleged.”I wanted to contest the election to ensure representation and equality for transgender people in Kerala. But it was the party that instructed me to contest from the Vengara constituency. It was not my decision initially,” Alex said.

Anannyah Kumari Alex is a native from Peruman in Kollam district of Kerala. She is Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey. She is also a trained makeup artist and a news anchor working at a private channel. Kerala will go to the elections in a single phase on April 6. The counting of the votes will be executed on May 2.