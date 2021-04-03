No change in CBSE syllabus for classes 9-12 : 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has chosen not to decrease the syllabus for the students of classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2021-22, according to the new curriculum.

Last year, the CBSE had made a necessary reduction in the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to decrease the course load of students between the COVID-19 crisis.

The students who studied the decreased syllabus will appear in exams in May-June.

In the new syllabus released by the CBSE, the chapters and topics that were cut in the last academic year have been returned in the official curriculum for the upcoming academic session, 2021-22.

“The board already announced last year that the rationalisation exercise was a one-time initiative as teaching and learning through online mediums or alternative methods was fairly new then,” a CBSE official said.

As, the schools all over the country were closed in March last year, because of a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. The teaching and learning activities mainly changed to online during the lockdown. Only a few states allowed a partial reopening of the schools in October, several states are again exercising online classes in the new academic session between a wave in the number of COVID-19 cases.

when the syllabus was cut short, the board had to drop the chapters on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India’s relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in the country, among others.

When these chapters were dropped from the syllabus, it brought a reaction from opposition political parties and a section of academicians, who claimed that the move was “ideologically driven”, but several school principals welcomed it as a comfort to students.