Prime Minister shares the aerial view of Vivekananda rock and Thiruvalluvar statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared aerial views of Vivekananda Rock, a tourist destination, on his Twitter account. He shared video footage of Vivekananda rock and the statue of Thiruvalluvar on Twitter. He shared the footage taken while on his way to Kanyakumari to campaign for the Assembly elections.

“On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue,” he wrote while sharing the video on both the social media platforms less than an hour ago. The video shows an incredible bird’s-eye view of both structures.