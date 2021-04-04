11 dead, 19 injured in truck-bus collision

In a tragic incident, at least 11 people lost their lives and 19 others were injured in a truck-bus collision, The accident took place on an expressway linking the cities of Shenyang and Haikou in the eastern province of Jiangsu in China on Sunday. The truck while crossing the central divider in the middle of a highway collided with a bus traveling in the opposite direction, causing the bus to overturn.

The bus was travelling between Shanghai and Jiangsu. China is notorious for traffic accidents. Nearly 63,000 people lost their lives in China in traffic accidents in 2019. In 2019, around 248,000 traffic accidents were reported in the country.