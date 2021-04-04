22 security personnel martyred in Bijapaur encounter

The death toll in the Bijapur encounter has surged to 22. This was confirmed by the Bijapur SP Kamalochan Kashyap. 30 security personnel were injured in the encounter with the Maoists. Bodies of 17 security personnel were recovered. A search operation for those missing is underway. More than 15 Maoists were also killed in the encounter.

The encounter took place at the Silger forest range in Tarem in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh on Saturday. As per reports, more than 250 Maoists were camping in the area. The personnel belonging to the CRPF’s elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the encounter.