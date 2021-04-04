Reigning world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes the half marathon world record at Istanbul on Sunday in a time of one hour four minutes and two seconds (1 hr 4:02). The 26-year-old Chepngetich broke the world record set at 1 hr 4:31 by Ababel Yeshaneh’s at Ras Al Khaimah, UAE in February 2020. Chepngetich took almost half a minute of the previous world record.

World record in Istanbul! Ruth Chepngetich smashes the world half marathon record in 1:04:02. pic.twitter.com/qQ7HC0LZM1 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) April 4, 2021

It was Chepngetich’s third win in the race. She set the record a minute and a half inside her previous best time. Chepngetich was winning the race for the third time after 2017 and 2019.

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw (1hr 4:40) became second and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri third in (1hr 4:51). Hellen Obiri is a two-time 5000m world champion. All three women finished the race within 65 minutes.

World record-holder Kibiwott Kandie, also from Kenya, won the men’s race in a course record of 59min 35sec.