44 killed in flashfloods and landslides

At least 44 people lost their lives and may others were injured in flashfloods and landslides. The flashfloods and landslides had hit Flores Island in easternmost province in Indonesia on Sunday. Authorities said that the death toll may rise.

“There are 44 people dead with nine injured” in East Flores regency, and many are still under the mud. We are still documenting the total number of people injured”, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said .

2 People lost their lives in flood in the neighbouring province of West Nusa Tenggara in the country on Sunday. 10,000 houses in Bima district were destroyed in heavy rains. Dams are overflowing in four sub districts.

In January, flash floods hit the Indonesian town of Sumedang in West Java, killing 40 people. And last September, at least 11 people were killed in landslides on Borneo . The country’s disaster agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians — nearly half of the country’s population — live in areas at risk of landslides.