Anand Mahindra fulfills his promise, a “beautiful gift” for Mohammed Siraj

The Indian cricket team had a tough time in the Test series win in Australia earlier this year. Many youngsters and newcomers stepped up to help India come back from behind to win the series 2-1. Industrialist Anand Mahindra made a promise to gift cars to six players who grew to fame in the series Down Under, and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was among them. Siraj after receiving his gift, on Sunday, thanked Anand Mahindra for the SUV through social media.

“Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift,” Siraj tweeted.

“For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir,” he added.

Siraj shared a picture of his brother and mother receiving the car, while he was away on IPL duty.

Siraj made his appearance in the second Test in Melbourne, which India won.

As injuries heaped up, by the time the fourth Test came around the corner, Siraj was the leader of the Indian bowling charge, with all of two Tests under his belt.

T Natarajan and Washington Sundar made their appearances in the final Test, when Saini had only played one Test before that. It was also Shardul Thakur’s second Test, but it was as good as a debut for him as he bowled only 1.4 overs before picking up an injury in his only prior appearance for India in the longest format of the game.

Siraj made a five-wicket lift in the second innings at the Gabba to set up a historic win for India that also saw them secure the series.