Bangladeshi garage owner wins Dhs10 million in Big Ticket Abu Dabhi

In the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi lottery draw held on Saturday, Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz, who owns a garage in Al Ain, has won Dh10 million. While, Raman Nambiar Mohan, an Indian expat from Bahrain, had got Dh5 million, which is, the biggest second prize ever given away.

Though Moulvifaiz was now a multi-millionaire, he did not drop his work and was dealing with customers in the late night also.

“Yes, I have won Dh10 million. I am happy. This is a gift from Allah. Sorry, I am a bit busy. I have still got customers to take care of,” said an amazingly formed Moulvifaiz without showing any airs or celebrations at winning such a wonderful amount.

Moulvifaiz arrived in the nation when he was a 15-year-old teenager, from the port city of Chittagong in Bangladesh and after enduring many difficulties and subsequently opened his own garage in Al Ain.

“I am here for some 40 years now and running my garage in Al Ain. It is a lot of hard work,” he said.

Moulvifaiz was in the habit of trying his luck through buying lottery tickets for more than three decades. And he has been buying tickets from the time Big Ticket, from the time it was launched in 1992, which was known as Abu Dhabi Duty Free raffle – making him one of the oldest customers of the famed draw.

“I have been buying tickets for the past 35 years. This is the first time I have won. I have bought this ticket by myself and will not be sharing it with anyone,” said the 55-year-old winner.

Moulvifaiz has three sons and a daughter back home in Chittagong. “My daughter is married. My youngest son is 15 years of age and still in school. My other two sons have finished studies. Now, I will try to secure their future.”

Is he planning to go back home? “I will not be returning. I will invest in the UAE. I will now make my life better. And I will bring my family here with me,” he said. “Sorry, I have customers waiting. Work is important,” he signed off.

Moulvifaiz won with his ticket number 008335 bought on March 26.