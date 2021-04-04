Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu,test positive for covid 19.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The actor has isolated himself at home and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay took to his social media handle and updated his fans about the health status and that he is under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.

In a tweet, Akshay wrote that he wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, he have been tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, he have immediately isolated himself. he is under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.He also added that he would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

Akshay has a busy season ahead with multiple releases lined up. He recently finished shooting for his film Atrangi Re, helmed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, film also features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Nimrat Kaur. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films. Atrangi Re is slated to release on 6th August 2021.

Apart from this, scheduled for release over the next months are “Suryavanshi”, “Bell Bottom” and “Prithviraj”, while “Bachchan Pandey” and “Ram Setu” are in various stages of production, too.