Burger King’s new ad based on the Suez Canal Crisis goes viral. [WATCH]

The ad released by Burger King based on the Suez Canal Crisis is currently gaining attention on social media. The ad features a picture of a giant burger blocking the Suez Canal. The blockade on the Suez Canal for a week also affected global markets. The ad was released on Instagram.

“With Burger King’s own delivery, there is no channel that interrupts our delivery, not even that of a tremendous Double Whopper. Want one?” read the caption of the post, which soon went viral and triggered angry reactions on Egyptian social media. Soon the hashtag #BoycottBurgerKing began trending online, with many criticizing the ad. However, some also found it amusing. The incident occurred weeks after the food company received backlash for their advertisement on Women’s Day.