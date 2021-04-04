Celebrate Easter by sharing wishes, image, quotes and messages: Happy Easter 2021

Happy Easter! Today is the day to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter befalls on the third day after his Crucifixion. As per records, Easter celebration started around the 2nd Century. It is a time to celebrate, be thankful and is forgive. Easter brings new life and hope. This year, it’s the second time that millions of Christians around the world are celebrating Easter between restrictions because of coronavirus waves. This Easter also stay home and be safe and enjoy the day with family; the Easter Bunny will surely bring the goodies and sweet treats your way today.

Easter is a time for a grand celebration and feast with near and dear ones and lots of fun. Children eagerly awaits the day for Easter bunny stories and of course eating delicious chocolate Easter eggs and games.

Easter comes after the Great Vigil, or Holy Saturday when Christians celebrate by sparking fires and candles to symbolize Jesus Christ’s passing from death to life. The ringing bells in churches signify the end of Lent. The Resurrection was originally believed to be observed between sunset on Easter Saturday and sunrise on Easter Sunday and there are Easter mass held in churches after midnight.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to share:

Blessed Sunday. Happy Easter. He Is Risen. Red heart

Easter is a time to rejoice, be thankful, be assured that all is forgiven, so life extends beyond the soil of the earth. Happy Easter Sunday!

“The Earth laughs in flowers” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime” – Martin Luther King Jr.

From our family to yours, enjoy the Easter holiday!

Hope the Easter Bunny brings all the sweet treats your way today.Happy Easter dear!

Happy Easter! Let’s get cracking on an exciting Easter egg hunt!

Easter symbolizes renewal and new beginnings. Rejoice!

Cheers to new beginning. Happy Easter!

Wishing you a very Happy Easter Sunday!

Celebrate Easter and remember the sacrifices Jesus made for mankind and the bountiful love he showered. Happy Easter 2021!

Let us learn to forgive our enemies like Jesus Christ and spread endless love. Happy Easter 2021!

Easter is the time to stop thinking about setbacks. The Lord will shower his divine blessings and mercy. Happy Easter 2021!

Sending youb eggs-tra love and chocolates on Easter to all of you!’ Happy Easter!

I wish you immeasurable blessings, love, peace on this Easter day. Happy Easter!