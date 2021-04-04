Covid-19 Update: 481 recoveries reported in Qatar

876 new coronavirus cases along with 481 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 707 contacts of active cases and 169 travel related. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 183,424. The total number of people recovered has surged to 165,952. The total death toll as of today has reached at 303.At present there are 17,169 active cases.

There are 175 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1696. 33 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 402 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 137,98 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6591 people were tested for the first time. Till now 176,0812 people were tests were carried out in the country. 21,649 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 910,851