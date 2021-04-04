Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 96.8% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 96.8% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 673 new coronavirus cases along with 504 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 319, followed by Makkah with 127, the Eastern Province with 96, Madinah recorded 26 and Hail confirmed 19 cases.

Also Read: Chief Minister orders weekend lockdown in the state

The number of total confirmed cases has reached at 392,682. The total recoveries has now reached at 379,816. The death toll now stands at 6690. 6169 people were receiving medical treatment in the country. In this 782 are admitted in ICUs.