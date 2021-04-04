COVID-19 vaccination; Venkaiah Naidu receives the second dose of vaccine

New Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has received the second dose of the Covid vaccine. Venkaiah Naidu himself made the announcement on social media. He was vaccinated at the All India Medical Sciences in Delhi. He had received the first shot in Chennai on March 1. He also shared pictures of receiving the vaccine dose on Twitter.

“I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated immediately & everyone to continue to follow all precautions in view of the surge in cases in some parts of the country,” the Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. Venkaiah Naidu received the first dose of the Covid vaccine on March 1. He was vaccinated at the Government Medical College in Chennai. The third phase of the vaccination drive is currently in progress in the country. The vaccine is usually given to people over 45 years of age.