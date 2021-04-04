Educational programmes broadcast for Classes 1 to 8 on radio and television : Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is taking steps for broadcasting educational programmes for students of Classes 1 to 8 on radio and television to help them understand the curriculum and get additional direction apart from the regular school studies. This initiative by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department.

The educational programmes will be broadcasted on the radio from 10 am to 1 pm and on television from 12 to 1:30 pm, on the All India Radio channel and on ‘Doordarshan’, respectively.

The television programme will include subjects including Science, Maths and Social Science.

The radio programme will be broadcasting areas of Hindi, Maths and English subjects. As part of the evening broadcast on radio, subjects such as music, sports, Yoga, traffic rules will be included.

Madhya Pradesh has started a new programme named DigiLEP (Digital Learning Enhancement Program) as part of which textbook-based videos will be provided for Classes 1 and 2. Further up-gradation activity-based videos will be made available to students, teachers and parents daily through the WhatsApp group.

The teachers will be then doing quiz rounds and question-answer rounds from the curriculum covered through the programmes. The students will be awarded marks on the basis of their performance in these programmes.