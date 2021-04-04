Fire in Nathupur village in Gurgaon: 700 huts destroyed

About 700 huts were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Nathupur village at Gurgaon in Haryana. An electrical short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire that made thousands homeless.

Fifteen fire tenders from various fire stations rushed to the spot to douse the fire that destroyed 700 huts. It took about six hours to bring the fire under control. An electrical short-circuit in illegal wiring in the area is suspected to have caused the massive fire.

According to I.S. Kashyap, Assistant Divisional Fire Safety Officer, timely rescue operations by the fire personnel saved hundreds of lives. The huts erected on 4-5 acres of land were mostly made with plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood, and bamboo. This was another reason why the fire had spread so fast. I.S. Kashyap also said that the fire department was able to save about 500-600 shanties in the area.

More than 2,500 people lived in the slum area. Most of them were migrant labourers working in construction sites. No causalities or injuries have been reported from the site.