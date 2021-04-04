Gulf country closes temples and churches until further notice

A gulf country has decided to shut down temples and churches in the country. Oman has announced this. The decision was taken to avoid gatherings and overcrowding. As per the new decision all temples and churches in Oman will remain shut until further notice.

“The faithful are hence advised to avoid any group prayer meetings in private or public places, including homes and rented halls, and are encouraged to stay at home and pray with their family members. Pursuant to the new directives communicated to us to refrain from holding any public gatherings in line with national efforts to combat COVID-19, we, the Catholic churches, shall comply with the directives of the Government of Oman. The church will remain closed from April 3, 2021, until further notice,” said a circular issued by Fr. Raul Ramos, the parish priest of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruwi.