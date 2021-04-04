Gulf country temporarily stops PCR test for people travelling abroad

A gulf country has temporarily stopped PCR tests for people travelling abroad. Qatar has announced this. As per the new announcement, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in Qatar has temporarily stopped the provision of COVID-19 PCR tests for people traveling abroad.

Private healthcare centres in the country will provide PCR tests for people traveling abroad. The authority said that the PHCC health centers and its medical team are at the forefront of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program. So the decision was taken to reduce the workload on them.

“The decision has been made to temporarily transfer the provision of COVID-19 PCR swabs, for people travelling abroad, to private healthcare facilities. When the second wave is suppressed and pressure is eased on PHCC healthcare teams, this important service will resume at primary health centers,” said a notification issued by PHCC.