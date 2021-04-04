IIT Kanpur overall champion at Inter-IIT Tech Meet

The Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur has won the inter-IIT tech meeting organised by IIT Guwahati in a virtual form. It got 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals out of the 11 events held.

IIT Kanpur is winning the inter-IIT tech meeting for the fourth time, consecutively. IIT Bombay was the first runner-up and IIT Kharagpur the second runner-up.

IIT Kanpur-director Abhay Karandikar complimented all members of the winning teams.

The meeting was held from March 26 to March 28, and the theme of the event was Pandemic, Paranoia and Possibility through which the institute needed to give to the conscious and escalating India, by bringing about impactful changes.

More than 13,000 students have participated in the meet.