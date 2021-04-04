India : 89,129 Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in around 6 months

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, India recorded 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half months, bringing the nationwide score of infections to over 1.23 crore.
The death rate also increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.
The increase in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new viruses were reported in a period of 24 hours.
Comparing to the active wave in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a constant rise for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The improvement rate has moreover fallen to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.
