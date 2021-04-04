Infant in Spain born with antibodies against coronavirus

An infant in Spain has become the first baby born with antibodies against coronavirus. The baby was born on the Spanish island of Ibiza. His mother received the vaccine in the third trimester of her pregnancy. This was confirmed by the study conducted by Hospital Son Espases in Mallorca by analyzing the baby’s umbilical cord.

“At the moment, he is perfectly protected, but it is not yet known how long it will last,” Manuel Grandal Martin, deputy director of the Madrid Hospital Directorate, said. The infant is identified as Bruno. He is part of a study on the impact of Covid-19 on pregnant women. The study monitors 88 pregnant women who have caught Covid-19 during pregnancy, including those who are asymptomatic.