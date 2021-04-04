Jammu and Kashmir: terror associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested

In connection with a grenade explosion case, two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Last year, On December 12, three civilians were injured in a grenade explosion outside the gate of Police Post Bus Stand in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, added the police official.

A case was registered and an inquiry was set into action. During the course of the inquiry, two suspects — Mohammad Asif Najar, a resident of Noor Bagh Sopore; and Sahil Rashid Bhat, a resident of Green Town Sopore — were arrested, the official said.

While questioning them, he said, they admitted that they were working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as overground workers and had thrown the grenade on the police post on the instruction of LeT terrorists.

The duo also admitted that they wanted to join the terrorist ranks, and the grenade was handed over to them to throw it on any security force/police endowments in Sopore area, the official said, both have been arrested and further inquiry is going on.