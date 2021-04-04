Massive fire breaks out ICCU of a hospital: 80 patients shifted out

A massive fire broke out at the ICCU Department of a private hospital in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. .The fire broke out in the Patidar Hospital in the city.

Fire and rescue personnel had rescued 80 patients from the hospital. In this 62 are Covid-19 patients. Till now no casualty was reported. The fire has been extinguished. Preliminary investigation suggest that an electric short-circuit has caused the fire.

“Fire brigade teams and police personnel swung into action in a short time and all the 80 patients, including 62 COVID-19 patients and around 18 other patients were rescued safely out of the hospital. The fire too was doused in a short time,” said Amrendra Singh, additional SP, Ujjain.