Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a joke on actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to entertain fans with his quirky sense of humour and his latest Instagram post will prove the same. With due respect, Bollywood megastar on Sunday posted a joke on actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The avid social media user shared a picture of himself from his Holi-day as he is seen dressed in a colourful sweatshirt. While the picture was enough for the netizens(who is keen to net) to go gaga over but it was the caption that truly stole the show.

Amitabh words are, “Rang abhi tak utara nahin ,Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue. With due respects to Anushka and Virat , Anushka has a huge apartment (Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai) Since the word ‘Kholi’ rhymes with Virat’s surname, it means ‘house’ in Marathi.

His post has already been liked by over a lakh people and the number is still on the rise. Big B’s social media accounts, however, aren’t just about jokes. The cinema veteran also makes sure to talk about his personal life on Instagram and Twitter. He also stays connected with fans and often shares anecdotes about his workdays in his elaborate blog posts. The actor also shares words of wisdom on a regular basis on Twitter. However, Big B has often landed in controversies also with his tweet Netizens were certainly impressed by Big B’s comedic skills and went in the comments section to drop the laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is prepping for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahm?stra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Ranbir resumed working on the fantasy film after recovering from Covid-19,however Alia recently took to social media to announce that she has tested positive and is self-quarantining at home.