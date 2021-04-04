Mumbai : Veteran actor Shashikala passes away at 88

The news agency ANI reported, that the veteran actress Shashikala, who starred in supporting roles in hundreds of Bollywood movies primarily between 1950s and 1980s, died at the age of 88 at her residence. Shashikala was born as Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal but in the film world, she became popular as Shashikala. Those who shared the grief over the celebrated actress was Farhan Akhtar, who in a tweet, wrote: ” Rest in peace, Shashikala ji. Condolences to the family.” Celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan Ali and Padmini Kolhapure mourned the late actress in the comments section of a tribute post on Instagram.

The most noted supporting role of Shashikala was Bimal Roy’s, 1959 movie, Sujata. Some other well known starred films were Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, Ayi Milan Ki Bela, Gumrah, Waqt and Khubsoorat. Shashikala starred in negative roles and received wide critical recognition in films such as 1962’s Aarti and 1974’s Chhote Sarkar.

Shashikala had also acted in a number of television shows including Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Apnaapan, Dil Deke Dekho and Son Pari. Shashikala’s film credits of the latter part of her career include movies such as Mother ’98, Pardesi Babu, Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Chori Chori.

Throughout her distinguished career, Shashikala was chosen for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award as many as eight times – she won twice. One for Aarti in 1952 and for Gumrah in 1963. In 2007, Shashikala was acknowledged with the Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in the country – for her tremendous contribution to Indian cinema.