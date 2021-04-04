NATO concerned over Russian military buildup near Ukraine border

NATO is concerned over the Russian military buildup near the Ukraine border. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has also said that the military buildup at the border between Ukraine and Russia is a matter of concern for the country. About 20 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in clashes between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian military in eastern Ukraine so far in this year.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that “military exercises and possible provocations along the border are traditional Russian games.”

A White House statement said that US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday “affirmed the United States unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea.”

“Allies share their concerns about Russia’s recent large-scale military activities in and around Ukraine,” a NATO official said. NATO has said that it has intensified mediation to resolve the crisis in the region.

Russia has said that they were taking precautionary measures based on intelligence report that NATO might send troops to help Ukraine. However, Russia has warned NATO against sending any troops to help Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin’s spokesman, said Russia would take “additional measures” if NATO were to send troops to Ukraine.