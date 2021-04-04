Para Badminton International: Indian shuttlers enter finals

Indian shuttle badminton players had entered in the finals in 3rd Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Para Badminton International 2021 at the Shabab Al Ahli Club. India’s Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar sailed into the finals of the singles and doubles events in their respective categories. Reigning world champion Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli and top seed Krishna Nagar too entered the final.

Prem Kumar Ale had entered the men’s doubles and mixed doubles finals. In the men’s singles final, Bhagat will take on compatriot Nitesh, who defeated fellow Indian Manoj Sarkar in a nail-biting contest 21-19, 22-20. Kadam will take on Lucas Mazur in the finals. Kadam along with Nitesh also entered the men’s doubles defeating the Malaysian duo of Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek and Muhamad Zulfatihi Jaafar 21-19, 19-21, 21-13.

A total of 127 shuttlers from 29 countries, including hosts UAE, are competing in the BWF Para Badminton tournament.