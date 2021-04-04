President General for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announces important decision

President General for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has announced an important decision. Abdulrahaman Al Sudais, the President General for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said that only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the mosques. He urged all workers at the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi get the vaccination against Covid-19.

“It is important for all employees at the general presidency to get the vaccination to ensure their safety and that of worshippers and visitors. This will also help eliminate the outbreak of Covid-19,” Al Sudais said.

Last month, a centre was set up in the holy city of Mecca for vaccinating employees of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.