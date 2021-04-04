Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit European countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit some European countries. PM is expected to visit France in May. Prime Minister will also attend the India EU summit in Portugal on May 8. France is also the part of the summit.

Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Denmark to attend the India Nordic summit. The first India Nordic summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm. He is also expected to visit Italy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited France in in 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron had invited him for the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM’s visit, the French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will be on India visit from 13 to 15 April. Jean-Yves Le Drian will be attending Raisina Dialogue and India-France-Australia foreign ministers trilateral meet.