Ramadan 2021: Ministry of Economy in UAE announces massive discounts on 30,000 items

The Ministry of Economy in UAE has announced massive discounts on 30,000 items in the country. The discounts are from 20 to 75%. It will be provided in 894 outlets spread across the country. The offer includes all basic commodities, especially Ramadan goods.

“The total number of goods covered by the campaigns in some outlets reaches up to 30,000. Several outlets have also announced the Ramadan baskets initiative for the holy month, in the forms of open baskets that allow consumers to choose products of their own choice or fixed baskets that include a specific group of high-demand commodities during the Ramadan season in multiple sizes, options and price ranges. On an average, various offers offered by these associations and outlets cost between Dh50 and Dh140, which will be announced continuously during the holy season,” the ministry said in a statement.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin from Tuesday, April 13.