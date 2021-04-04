Seven killed in an encounter at Chhattisgarh

Five security personnel were killed and 20 others were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday. Two Maoists including a woman were also killed in the encounter.

The encounter took place during a joint operation by security forces against Maoists in the Silgarh forest area. Security personnel from CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) the elite unit of CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation.

Two of the security personnel who were killed were members of the CRPF CoBRA and three were members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) OP Pal said, “Reinforcements were rushed to the spot and the operation was underway to evacuate injured jawans as well as the bodies from the forest through helicopters.”

On March 23, five District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel were killed when Naxals attacked a bus carrying security personnel in Narayanpur district. Last week Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also arrested three Maoists in the Sukma district for planting explosives targeting security forces.