Several vehicles gutted in blaze

Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire. The fire took place in the Wilayat of Bausher in Muscat governorate in Oman on Sunday.

“Firefighting teams at the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department in Muscat Governorate managed to extinguish a fire that broke out in a number of vehicles in the Wilayat of Bausher, without any injuries”, said a statement issued by Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA).