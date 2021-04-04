Shoes hurled at Speaker in Odisha Assembly: BJP MLAs suspended

Three BJP MLAs were suspended by Odisha Assembly Dr. Surjya Narayana Patro on Saturday. The MLAs have allegedly thrown shoes and other objects at the Speaker during the proceedings of the house. The session which was scheduled till April 9 was also later adjourned.

The Odisha Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Saturday morning as the opposition alleged that Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill was passed in the House without debate on the same. The opposition shouted slogans and hurled the objects at the speaker.

The decision to suspend the MLAs was taken after reviewing the video footage of the incident during the session. The video footage was reviewed by the Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, Leader of the Opposition PK Naik and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra.

BJP MLAs Jayanarayan Mishra, Bishnu Charan Sethi, and Mohan Majhi will remain suspended till the end of the budget season.