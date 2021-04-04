The results from UNESCO’s ‘World in 2030’ Public Survey held between may and sept 2020.

Public Survey Report was recently published by UNESCO. The report was published by the organisation based on the survey held between May 2020 and September 2020. The survey collected responses from more than 15,000 people from all over the world.

Climate change and loss of biodiversity is seen as the most pressing challenge over the decade, according to the World in 2030 Survey report published by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). More than 15,000 people worldwide contributed to the survey, which was held online between May and September 2020, and made available in 25 languages. Respondents were mainly young people, with 57 percent under age 35, and 35 per cent under 25. Results also were analyzed along regional, gender, age and other demographic lines.

The top challenges to be faced in 2030 are Violence and Conflict,Discrimination and Inequality,Disinformation and Freedom of Expression.Climate Change and Loss of Biodiversity,Lack of food, water and housing

Health and Disease,Lack of Decent work and opportunities.

Climate change and biodiversity loss were the top concern in the Asia and Pacific region. The Asia Pacific respondents of the survey highlighted natural disaster risk, localised impacts and importance of culture as the other major challenges.

The top solutions to address the concerns in Asia Pacific are Effective Health education,Sharing of research and scientific knowledge ,Effective international cooperation ,Ensuring a health relationship with nature,Ensuring access to reliable and accurate information .The top challenge in Sub-Saharan Africa, Arab states, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean was also Climate change and biodiversity.