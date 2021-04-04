Try these teeth whitening tips at home

There are various factors that can make your teeth look dull and yellow. Some foods can stain the outermost layer of your teeth, the enamel. In addition, plaque build-up on your teeth can cause yellowing of the teeth. This discoloration of the teeth can be treated with regular usage of toothpaste and whitening solutions. Sometimes, the reason why teeth appear yellow is due to the loss of hard enamel and exposure to the lower dentin. Dentin is naturally yellow bone tissue that is located beneath the enamel.

Oil Pulling

Oil pulling can remove plaque and yellowing bacteria from your teeth. The most commonly used mouth pulling oils include sunflower oil and sesame oil. You can also use coconut oil, which is high in lauric acid, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

Brush your teeth using baking soda

Baking soda has the property of whitening teeth naturally. So it is an important ingredient used in toothpaste. It is also an excellent ingredient that can unstained teeth. To use this remedy, you can brush your teeth by mixing one teaspoon of baking soda with 2 teaspoons of water. You can do this two or three times a week.

Use hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide has natural bleaching properties and kills the bacteria in your mouth. Hydrogen peroxide has long been used to clean wounds because of its ability to kill bacteria. Toothpaste containing baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, used twice a day, can cause up to 62 percent of white teeth within 6 weeks.

Eat fruits and vegetables

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is good for your overall health and teeth. Chewing fruits and vegetables can help remove plaque. It is not a substitute for brushing teeth but it is beneficial. Strawberries and pineapple are two fruits that claim to whiten your teeth.