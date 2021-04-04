‘ UAE is the ‘safest place’ for Jews’: Israeli official shares touching experience

An Israeli official has revealed the reason why UAE is the ‘safest place’ in the word for Jews. Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council and the Gulf-Israel Women’s Forum has shared her experience in UAE. Fleur Hassan-Nahoum has shared her experience in Dubai in December 2020.

“My husband never wears Kippah outdoors in Europe because we are always a bit scared of anti-Semitic attitude, and in general, he normally just wears a hat. That Friday night in Dubai we were invited to a communal dinner; on the way back, he kept his Kippah on his head. All of a sudden a taxi stopped in the middle of the road and the driver rolled down the glass window and said, ‘Welcome Jews. We are so happy to have you here!”, she said to a news agency in UAE.