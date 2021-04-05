Doctors completed an open-heart surgery while the hospital was on fire

Social media is applauding the Russian doctors and nurses who successfully completed the open-heart surgery that they completed without trying to save themselves when the hospital caught fire. The fire broke out at a hospital in Blagoveshchensk, Russia. On the first floor, a patient was undergoing a coronary artery bypass. It was at that time that the roof of the hospital caught fire. But the eight-member team continued the surgery because the surgery could not be stopped halfway.

“There is nowhere to go, the man had to be saved. We did everything at the highest level, as they say,” Valentin Filatov, head of the surgical department of the cardiac surgery center said. They successfully finished the procedure and shifted the operated patient to the regional hospital. “The postoperative period in a patient who was operated on during a fire proceeds smoothly, without complications. He is conscious,” a statement from the Ministry of Health of the Amur Region read.