Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes

Apr 5, 2021, 05:56 pm IST

A strong earthquake has jolted New Zealand. An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted the eastern coast of North Island in New Zealand on Monday. This was informed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake was at a depth of 30 kms. The earthquake was determined to be at 37.5205 degrees south latitude and 179.6745 degrees east longitude.

No causality, injuries or damage to property were reported. Earlier on March 4, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolted Gisborne in New Zealand.

