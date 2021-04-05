NASA: First X-rays from Uranus discovered

The seventh planet from the sun, Uranus, is bouncing X-rays, according to a new study by scientists published in the Journal of Geophysical Research. The study, which examined two visuals of the planet, notes for the first time that X-ray activity has been found on the planet. Still, the reason for the reflection of the X-rays has not been clear yet. “While the authors of the new Uranus study initially expected that most of the X-rays detected would also be from scattering, there are tantalizing hints that at least one other source of X-rays is present,” according to a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) release. “If further observations confirm this, it could have intriguing implications for understanding Uranus,” the release added.

How the study was conducted?

For conducting the study, scientists analysed observations of the Chandra Space Telescope, which is operated by Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Centre dating back to 2002 and 2017. The review of the 2002 research of the planet depicted X-rays clearly. When it was compared to the 2017 investigations, the study found a possible flash of the X-rays. The discovery of the X-rays is important as they have been identified in other planets of the solar system, except Uranus and Neptune, the study said. The study also added that explain the X-ray emission could provide more data about the features of the planet and its composition.

Why these X-rays emit?

There are two probable reasons for the emission of X-rays. The first, according to Nasa, could be the Sun which has a similar effect on planets like Jupiter and Saturn that disperse the X-ray light which is given by the Sun.

The second reason for the X-ray emission could be that Uranus’s rings could themselves produce them. Nasa said that this could be the reason for the emission as the rings of the planet hit with charged particles which causes them to glow in X-rays.